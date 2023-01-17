MURRAY – Following the Calloway County Board of Education meeting Thursday night, Calloway County School District Superintendent Tres Settle gave board members and others present at the meeting a tour of the new auxiliary gym.

“By and large, it’s a finished product, minus the punch list and several things I pointed out to them that I’m not satisfied with – I want some painting and things cleaned up and patched up,” Settle said. He noted that they are still waiting on glass for the windows, but temporary glass has been installed for the time being. 