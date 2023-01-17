MURRAY – Following the Calloway County Board of Education meeting Thursday night, Calloway County School District Superintendent Tres Settle gave board members and others present at the meeting a tour of the new auxiliary gym.
“By and large, it’s a finished product, minus the punch list and several things I pointed out to them that I’m not satisfied with – I want some painting and things cleaned up and patched up,” Settle said. He noted that they are still waiting on glass for the windows, but temporary glass has been installed for the time being.
A certificate of occupancy has yet to be issued for the building due to issues with the sprinkler system. Settle explained that the pump for the system was not able to produce enough pressure to charge the system. A new pump was brought in and installed last week. The state inspector visited on Friday and approved the building for temporary occupation, Settle said.
“We still want to have an open house for the community, so as soon as I’m satisfied with the building, we’ll schedule that; but I would like for our kids at the middle school and high school to have the first opportunity to see that,” Settle said. “I’m very pleased with the way it looks. We got the batting cage up on the mezzanine, so we’re excited about that. I know the kids are chomping at the bit to see it.”
In other business, the board approved a new meeting schedule. Starting in February, board meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of the month. Jay Housden was re-elected as chair and Van Pittman as vice-chair. Van Pittman was also selected to serve on the 2023-24 Code of Acceptable Behavior and Discipline Committee.
Transportation Director Brian Collier advised that, since stop-arm cameras were installed on all CCSD buses, there has been one stop-arm violation. The camera was able to get a picture of the driver and the license plate, and that information was forwarded to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.
Maintenance Director Kenny Duncan was proud to report that, thanks to his dedicated staff, all of the district’s buildings survived the Christmas cold snap without having any frozen pipes.
In lieu of a school report, Southwest Principal Mark Mallory took his time to thank the district for supporting his faculty and staff in the wake of the loss of Southwest Guidance Counselor Mandi Murdock who died unexpectedly on Jan. 3.
“As you all know, we have had a rough start getting back,” Mallory said. “I don’t know if we would’ve gotten started back had it not been for the help from our board office – I appreciate Mr. Settle being here at the main board office so he could send me help. Mr. (Brian) Wilmurth, Mr. (Ryan) Marchetti, Ms. (Lynsey) Smith, Mr. (Josh) McKeel, they were there. They helped take the load off my shoulders so I could help my staff and my students and be with them because that’s where I needed to be.
“I can’t think the principals enough for sending so many teachers out so that we could be at Mandi’s funeral on Friday. We had so many teachers come out that we didn’t have enough spots for them – the support was so outpouring. Everyone in my building that needed to go (to the funeral) was given that opportunity. So, I cannot thank you all enough.
“And the additional outpouring of support – we have been well-fed here lately. If you want to talk about a stress relief, teachers not having to worry about what they’re going to have for lunch that day is nice. So, we’ve had several schools reach out and they’ve been providing lunch – across our county as well as the city schools. Each one of the Murray schools have reached out and provided their support, too.”
Settle took time in his Superintendent’s Report to recognize the loss of Murdock and to applaud Mallory for his leadership.
“Great leadership shows itself in times of adversity,” Settle said. “He did a marvelous job in a difficult, difficult situation with his staff. What he said about the rest of the staff and principals, I couldn’t have said any better. It was a total team effort.
“Thanks, Mark. Great job. Under a difficult situation, I was very impressed with your leadership. You brought the staff in the day before, had a talk with them, gave them the opportunity to talk about Ms. Murdock and her impact. It was a good day. Thank you.”
The board also approved payment of an invoice in the amount of $656 to Bacon Farmer Working Testing and Inspection Services and Application #13 to RBS Design Group in the amount of $101,892.94 on the auxiliary gym project.
Settle presented a change order in the amount of $8,885 to add lighting for the district logo on the exterior of the auxiliary gym. Upon motion from Sharon Bobo, seconded by Van Pittman, the board voted to table the matter and discuss at the next meeting.
The next board meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Calloway County Board of Education office.
