MURRAY – With the first day of school less than three weeks away, Calloway County School District (CCSD) administrators kept their updates on summer projects and preparations for the upcoming 2023-24 school year brief at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, but the board did take time to welcome new Transportation Director Matt Turner.
Even though his official start date is not until Monday, Turner shared some of the changes he has already made in his department.
“I didn’t realize how big the job was until I got here,” Turner said, jokingly, about assuming responsibility for transporting children across a 411-square-mile county for a school district whose student body exceeds 3,000.
The first problem Turner focused his efforts on addressing was routing. He advised that, through eliminating redundancies in routes and balancing the number of students on each bus, he has been able to reduce the number of routes from 29 to 26.
“As of right now, we don’t have any overloaded, but we’ll have to see,” Turner said. “I talked to (Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel), and he said we really won’t know until about two weeks into school how many kids we actually have. So, we may be adjusting that.”
Turner anticipated all drivers will be assigned their route and bus by the end of this week and will be able to start calling parents to let them know the bus number and approximately when to expect it.
With the reduction in routes, Turner is hopeful the three full-time substitute bus drivers currently on staff will be enough to cover all of the routes should a regular driver call-in. Regardless, he advised, he needs to hire more drivers.
“If you know anybody who wants to drive a bus, send them my way,” he requested. “I’d be happy to talk to them.”
Transportation is not the only department hiring; Food Service Director Megan Adams advised she will have a one-hour “floater” position and two full-time positions open in August.
Adams also provided an update on the summer feeding program, noting participation rates were the highest she has seen in her time at CCSD. Through the program, CCSD served weekly meal boxes to 400-450 families each month. With volumes like that, Adams has been ordering a lot of food and shared a notable trend she has observed over the summer.
“We’ve already seen, just from the food that we’ve ordered this summer, orders placed to come in for back-to-school stuff, there’s a significant increase in price,” Adams advised. “Everything has gone up, whether it’s just a little bit – a couple of dollars here, a couple of dollars there, but that is going to affect some things. The plus side is that our reimbursement rates are a little bit higher, so it should even itself out. I’m not too concerned about it, but it has increased.”
Superintendent Tres Settle provided an update on the board office renovation project, advising there have been delays due to scheduling conflicts between drywall and painting contractors. Maintenance staff are trying to keep the project on track by taking on some of the painting.
“We’re just waiting on some drywall work to be completed so that we can paint and lay down some flooring,” Settle said. “I will tell you that the two back bathrooms were the biggest problem, and the reason that we’re meeting in (the auxiliary gym), (they found) there was a drain that had broken, and they truly believe that broke some time ago. So, every time that toilet’s been flushed, half of it, at least, has been going under the building; and they think that might be the cause of why the building was sinking.”
He said it was “not an easy fix.” Before the cracked drain pipe was discovered, polyurethane foam was pumped under the building to lift the building and stabilize the foundation. That foam penetrated the cracks and filled the lines.
“All the lines had to come out,” Settle explained. “We literally had to bust out – and that concrete is about an eight-inch slab with rebar in it, then dig down four feet in gravel; so that was one of the causes of all the delays. That took longer – and a little bit more money – than we anticipated.”
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
