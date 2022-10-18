MURRAY – The Kentucky Department of Education has released the Kentucky School Report Card/Accountability data for the 2021-2022 school year, and Calloway County School District Superintendent Brian Wilmurth says he is overall pleased with the district’s results.
Wilmurth said KDE’s scores are from an assessment test students take at the end of the year.
“This is the state’s summative assessment, which is given the last 14 days of the school year,” Wilmurth said. “KDE’s contract is with Pearson, so the students test online, and all of the questions, because of state statute, have to be written by a Kentucky teacher. A group of Kentucky teachers are selected in, (for example), middle school social studies or fifth grade math, and then they sit down and they get trained on non-bias testing and question writing. They write the questions, the state submits them to Pearson and then Pearson puts them in their system.”
Because of prolonged school closures in 2020 due to the pandemic, Wilmurth said the 2018-19 academic year was the last time schools received full assessment and accountability evaluations.
“(In a normal year), you could compare because you could see how we did last year and if we did better this year,” Wilmurth said. “Well, this year there’s nothing to compare it to. This is the first time we’ve taken this particular social studies test. This is only the second time we’ve taken this science test. (In 2020-21) there was assessment but no accountability, so you can only compare it to percentages as long as everybody took the test.”
Wilmurth said individual districts got their data back last month, but administrators were unaware of any other districts’ scores. KDE lifted the public embargo on the scores today, but Wilmurth said he was able to analyze Calloway County’s data and compare to other schools across the state late last week. While there is room for improvement in several areas, he said he feels positively about the result.
“When I got our initial scores in September, I thought, ‘Well, these are better than I anticipated after the lockdowns,’” Wilmurth said. “But I didn’t really know if they were any good or not because I hadn’t seen anybody else’s. So when I got all the schools’ scores on Thursday morning, I was able to see where were we matched up with other districts based on content area, and I feel pretty good about it. I feel pretty good on how we match up with some of these other schools and districts across the state. Now, it doesn’t mean that we don’t have work to do. Just because we are in the seventh percentile in elementary reading in the state, that doesn’t necessarily mean that we don’t have work that we need to get done.”
Wilmurth said scores are assigned based on how many students earn a novice, apprentice, proficient or distinguished in the subjects being tested.
“For every student that is distinguished, you get 1.25 points,” Wilmurth said. “For every proficient, you get 1.0. With apprentice, you get 0.5, and with novice, you get zero. So when you see an index score of 71.8, the maximum would be 125. If every single student in your building was distinguished, then your index score would be 125.”
The scale for elementary and middle schools is as follows:
• The Reading and Math Indicator is on a scale of 0-125
• The Science, Social Studies & Writing Indicator is on a scale of 0-125
• The Quality of School Climate and Safety Indicator is on a scale of 0-100
High schools have all the same criteria as elementary and middle schools, but have two additional factors calculated into their overall score. They are:
Postsecondary Readiness Indicator is on a scale of 0-125
Graduation Rate Indicator is on a scale of 0-100
Calloway County High School (grades 9-12) Overall Score: 68.5 - High - Green
Reading & Math - 67.9 - High
Science, Social Studies & Writing - 59.3 - High
Postsecondary Readiness - 73.5 - Low
Graduation Rate - 94.4 - Medium
Quality of School Climate and Safety Survey - 57.1 - Low
Calloway County Middle School (grades 6-8) Overall Score: 67.2 - High - Green
Reading & Math - 65.8 - High
Science, Social Studies, & Writing - 69.0 - Very High
Quality of School Climate & Safety Survey - 62.4 - Low
North Calloway Elementary (grades 3-5) - Overall Score: 68.5 - Medium - Yellow
Reading & Math - 68.7 - Medium
Science, Social Studies, & Writing - 67.5 - High
Quality of School Climate & Safety Survey - 76.7 - Medium
Southwest Calloway Elementary (grades 3-5) - Overall Score: 80.7 - Very High - Blue
Reading & Math - 83.2 - Very High
Science, Social Studies, & Writing - 77.8 - Very High
Quality of School Climate & Safety Survey - 77.8 - High
East Calloway Elementary (grades 3-5) - Overall Score: 67.9 - Medium - Yellow
Reading & Math - 69.1 - Medium
Science, Social Studies, & Writing - 65.7 - Medium
Quality of School Climate & Safety Survey - 73.7 - Low n
