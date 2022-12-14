MURRAY – District-wide, Calloway County Schools has made a considerable push this holiday season to engage with the community. Those efforts were highlighted during last week’s Calloway County Board of Education meeting.
North Calloway Elementary collected more than 2,000 cans of corn for Need Line that were delivered last week. More than 100 people attended a Thanksgiving dinner at the Calloway Preschool. Two $50 gift cards were given away, and all students who attended brought home a book.
Calloway County High School (CCHS) has hosted community events, such as the FBLA’s Princess Superhero Breakfast and the choir’s chili supper, and the Laker Harbor Christmas Santa Project is in full swing. Calloway County Middle School (CCMS) invited families to the school for family Christmas pictures.
“I had this small idea that this would be a neat way to get families into our building, and Ms. (Danielle) Schwettman, our family resource director, took that and (ran with it),” CCMS Principal Jody Butler said. “She got a backdrop, and we had (an app) where you put a phone number in and it texts the pictures to the families. We had totally booked the entire evening with families coming in. They had clothes that were matching. People I’ve never seen at our school came to our school to do that. We definitely plan to do that again.”
“I hope you’ve heard tonight from your principals what we are doing as a district is outreach for our community,” Superintendent Tres Settle said. “Here, at the central office next week, we will be having that same opportunity to give back and serve (with) Laker Christmas. Directors, myself, all staff, secretaries, you name it, will be going to help with that process.”
In the attendance report, Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel advised that enrollment continues to climb. Compared to this time last year, the district is up 112 students.
“They continue to come,” McKeel said. “I think our principals can share with you that even since the Thanksgiving break, we continue to enroll new students. That is a positive thing for our district.”
As predicted, East Calloway Elementary Principal Monica Boggess and North Elementary Principal Melinda Hendley both noted continued enrollment increases at their schools, many of them kindergarteners.
CCHS Principal Steve Smith reported representatives from Crittenden County, Christian County and Wayne County visited the high school to witness the OpenGate weapons detection systems in place at both school entrances in action.
“The fact that we’ve put in these OpenGates has made it all the way to Pike County,” Settle said when he discussed attending the annual KESS Superintendent’s Conference in Louisville last week in his superintendent’s report. “I had a lot of questions about that. As soon as they heard I was from Calloway County, ‘Oh, we heard you purchased this. How are they working for you? How do they work? Where did you get them? How much did they cost?
Settle shared with the board some of his concerns related to the upcoming legislative session, particularly pushing for revisions in school funding.
“About three weeks ago, I called our fiscal agent and asked what our current bonding potential for Calloway County Schools was – it lies somewhere around $17 million,” Settle advised. “I did ask what our bonding potential would be if we had no debt – if we paid off all our bills, what could we borrow? He came back to me, and that answer is $22 million.
“We can’t build an elementary school in Calloway County. We can’t begin to replace our buildings; all we can do is patch and replace. And we’re very fortunate to have that $22 million bonding potential. In comparison to other districts in the state, that is really pretty good. The problem is that we are still using a formula for funding schools that came with 1990 legislation, and it’s time that we revisit that. As we look at restructuring taxes – and I am sure you are aware we’re currently in the process of trying to whittle down our state income tax and look at other tax options to offset that – we can’t leave school funding out of the matrix. It has to be revisited. So, I am continuing to urge in that regard.”
In other business, the board approved the annual audit report from the firm Duguid Gentry & Associates PSC. The board also approved payment to A & K Construction in the amount of $299,300.70 on the Auxiliary Gym Project. Settle advised the board that, pursuant to the contract, the district will be credited at the rate of $500 per day for every day after Oct. 17 until the project is completed.
The board approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year, which includes 172 instructional days. The first day of instruction will be Aug. 9, which is a Wednesday. Fall Break will be Oct. 2-6. The Monday prior to the election in November will be a staff day. Christmas Break begins Dec. 20, with students returning Jan. 3. Spring Break will be April 1-5. The last day of school will be Friday, May 17.
The next school board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the board office.
