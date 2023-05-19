MURRAY – The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a long-standing program established by the United States Department of Agriculture and designed to provide nutritious food to children and teens in low-income areas during the summer months for free.
At Monday’s special-called meeting of the Calloway County Board of Education, Food Service Director Megan Adams announced that the Calloway County School District (CCSD) will participate in the SFSP again this summer. The district will be providing meal pickups weekly on Mondays that will provide five days of breakfasts and lunches for each child.
“As far as I know, there’s not many districts around us that are doing the meal pickups,” Adams said. “It’s more work (to do meal pickups). It’s more time-consuming. But our ladies are all in, and I’m all in; so I’m glad that we’re able to provide that service again this year for the families.”
The meeting began with recognitions of the Calloway County Middle School girls’ soccer team, who won both the regional and district championships this year. Out of the 16 games the team played this year, they won 15 and tied one. Coach Tim Stark bragged on the team, saying that, collectively, the team scored 59 goals throughout the course of the season and only gave up two.
The board also recognized the CCMS academic team. For the 15th year in a row, the team took home the title of District Champion. They also won the regional championship, a title the team has claimed 14 out of the last 16 years.
In new business, Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel presented the 2023-2024 Code of Acceptable Behavior and Discipline to the board for approval and advised that the document will require revisions after the Kentucky Department of Education issues guidance on recently passed legislation. Understanding amendments will be forthcoming, the board approved the Code as presented.
The board also signed off on a project to upgrade the HVAC system at the Calloway County Day Treatment Facility.
In the attendance report, McKeel noted that enrollment continues to grow with the district exceeding last year by 131 students. He also said that only 52% of the student body was registered for the upcoming school year. The district is using an online portal for registration; the link is available on the district’s website (calloway.kyschools.us).
Superintendent Tres Settle used part of his superintendent’s report to offer “kudos” to the teachers and staff throughout CCSD.
“You heard several principals mention teacher appreciation (week)… that’s always very important to me,” Settle said. “I’ve always found it ironic that teachers are often maligned as a collective whole, but they are indispensable as individuals. We have great staff in our schools, and they do a phenomenal job. And there’s probably never been a time in history when the occupation has been more difficult than it is now, as you all are well aware. As you all have witnessed here tonight, we’ve got remarkable kids. … Our students are phenomenal and they work hard and accomplish great things; and I’m proud of them and proud of the work that our principals, our teachers and our staff do each and every day.”
Upcoming promotion and graduation date
• Calloway County Preschool promotions will be held in each individual classroom on May 18, 19, 22 or 23.
· Kindergarten and fifth grade promotions will be Wednesday, May 24. Times and locations, by school, are as follows:
- East Elementary – 8:30 a.m. at the school
- North Elementary – 9 a.m. at the FOR Center
- Southwest Elementary – 10 a.m. at the Rotary Amphitheatre in Central Park
• Calloway County Middle School – 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Glendale Church of Christ
• Alternative Instruction Facility – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the CCSD Auxiliary Gym
• Calloway County High School – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at the CFSB Center
Also notable, the summer LASER program starts Monday, June 5, at Southwest Elementary School.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the auxiliary gym.
