MURRAY – The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a long-standing program established by the United States Department of Agriculture and designed to provide nutritious food to children and teens in low-income areas during the summer months for free.

 At Monday’s special-called meeting of the Calloway County Board of Education, Food Service Director Megan Adams announced that the Calloway County School District (CCSD) will participate in the SFSP again this summer. The district will be providing meal pickups weekly on Mondays that will provide five days of breakfasts and lunches for each child.