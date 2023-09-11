MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two people in separate cases Saturday, charging them with drug-related offenses.

According to a news release from CCSO, it was revealed during the course of an investigation that Justin Barnett, 37, of Murray, had allegedly been in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm. A warrant was taken for his arrest, and he was lodged at the Calloway County Jail Saturday after being located and taken into custody. 