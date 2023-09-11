MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two people in separate cases Saturday, charging them with drug-related offenses.
According to a news release from CCSO, it was revealed during the course of an investigation that Justin Barnett, 37, of Murray, had allegedly been in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm. A warrant was taken for his arrest, and he was lodged at the Calloway County Jail Saturday after being located and taken into custody.
Barnett was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (methamphetamine) possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In a separate incident, CCSO deputies were called to a residence on Bower Creek at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday for a possible domestic situation. During the course of the investigation, one of the subjects, Sara Brown, 37, of Huntingburg, Indiana, was found to possess pills for which she did not have a prescription. These were a Schedule II controlled substance, which is a Class D felony to possess.
Brown was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail after being charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (drug unspecified).
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
