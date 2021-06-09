MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public deputies will be periodically conducting traffic safety checkpoints at any/all of the following locations:

• KY 121 South –MP3.187 to MP3.690

• KY 121 South at the intersection of Henderson road

• KY 121 North at the intersection of Bailey Road

• KY 80 West at the Calloway/Graves County Line

• KY 80 East at the Marshall County Line

• U.S. 641 South at the Tennessee State Line

• U.S. 641 North at the Marshall County Line

• U.S. 641 South at Barber Drive

• KY 94 East at KY 280 10. KY 280 at Cohoon Road

• KY 94 West at KY 893

• South 12th Street between Glendale Road and the Murray City Limits

• Main Street between Eighth and Ninth streets

• Wilshire Drive between Bailey Road and Vasser Drive

• Glendale Road between Ninth and 12th streets

• Main Street between Industrial Road and the Murray City Limits

• Chestnut Street at the intersection of Eighth Street

• U.S. 641 North and Diuguid Drive

• Doran Road at the intersection of Holiday Drive

• North 16th Street at the intersection of Olive Street

• KY 94 West at the intersection of Doran Road

• South Fourth Street from Sycamore Street to the Murray City Limits

• Olive Street between Sixth and 12th Streets

• North 16th Street between KY 121 North and Diuguid Drive

• KY 121 South at the Tennessee State Line

• KY 94 East at Lancaster Road