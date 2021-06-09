MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public deputies will be periodically conducting traffic safety checkpoints at any/all of the following locations:
• KY 121 South –MP3.187 to MP3.690
• KY 121 South at the intersection of Henderson road
• KY 121 North at the intersection of Bailey Road
• KY 80 West at the Calloway/Graves County Line
• KY 80 East at the Marshall County Line
• U.S. 641 South at the Tennessee State Line
• U.S. 641 North at the Marshall County Line
• U.S. 641 South at Barber Drive
• KY 94 East at KY 280 10. KY 280 at Cohoon Road
• KY 94 West at KY 893
• South 12th Street between Glendale Road and the Murray City Limits
• Main Street between Eighth and Ninth streets
• Wilshire Drive between Bailey Road and Vasser Drive
• Glendale Road between Ninth and 12th streets
• Main Street between Industrial Road and the Murray City Limits
• Chestnut Street at the intersection of Eighth Street
• U.S. 641 North and Diuguid Drive
• Doran Road at the intersection of Holiday Drive
• North 16th Street at the intersection of Olive Street
• KY 94 West at the intersection of Doran Road
• South Fourth Street from Sycamore Street to the Murray City Limits
• Olive Street between Sixth and 12th Streets
• North 16th Street between KY 121 North and Diuguid Drive
• KY 121 South at the Tennessee State Line
• KY 94 East at Lancaster Road
