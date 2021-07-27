CALLOWAY COUNTY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office reported several arrests over the weekend. They include the following:
• At approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, CCSO Deputy Jacob Hamm stopped a vehicle on KY 121 South in the New Concord area for a traffic-related offense. During the traffic stop, a container of suspected methamphetamine was located. Randall V. Carter, 48, of Paris, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
• At approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday, CCSO Deputy Jon Hill responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Sunset Drive in the Almo community. During the investigation, Stephanie G. Wecker, 45, of Hardin, Kentucky was located. Wecker was found to be in possession of various drugs and paraphernalia. Wecker also was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Marshall County for third-degree burglary.
Wecker was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and prescription controlled substance not in proper container. She was also served the Marshall County indictment warrant. She was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
• At approximately 7 p.m. Saturday, CCSO Deputy Jon Hayden attempted to stop a vehicle on KY 121 South in the New Concord community for a traffic-related violation. The vehicle allegedly accelerated and turned onto a secondary road, allegedly in an attempt to flee and evade law enforcement. A short time later, the vehicle was stopped and the operator was taken into custody. Jose G. Antonio, 20, of Murray, was arrested and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment and various other traffic-related offenses. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
• At approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, CCSO deputies Hayden and Hamm attempted to stop a vehicle on KY 121 South in the New Concord community for a traffic-related offense. The vehicle allegedly accelerated and turned onto a secondary road, allegedly in an attempt to flee and evade law enforcement. A short time later, the vehicle was stopped and the driver was taken into custody. Josiah T. Nixon, 42, of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and various other traffic-related offenses. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
