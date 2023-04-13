MURRAY – Four people were recently arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, March 28, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hayes Avenue in Murray. According to CCSO, the driver, Reymon Hamilton, 29, unknown address, was found to allegedly have a suspended driver’s license and to be driving a vehicle that he was unauthorized to use, according to the McCracken County summons that was served on the stop.