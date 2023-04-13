MURRAY – Four people were recently arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, March 28, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hayes Avenue in Murray. According to CCSO, the driver, Reymon Hamilton, 29, unknown address, was found to allegedly have a suspended driver’s license and to be driving a vehicle that he was unauthorized to use, according to the McCracken County summons that was served on the stop.
Inside the vehicle were three passengers. Erica Galloway, 31, of Murray, was found to have a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The other two passengers allegedly had meth in their possession. It was later determined that the amount was consistent with trafficking and their charges may be amended to reflect this on a later date. All were arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
• Galloway was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hamilton was charged with driving on a DUI suspended license and possession of controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle first degree.
• Mariah Reed, 32, of Hardin, was charged with possession of controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shawn Reeves, 38, of Murray was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
