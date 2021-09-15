MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it arrested a Murray woman on Monday on multiple drug-related charges.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that, at about 5 p.m. Monday, Deputy John Hayden stopped a vehicle on Chestnut Street in Murray for a traffic violation. During the stop, Knight said numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including methamphetamine, marijuana and various prescription-controlled substances, were located.
Kimberly St. Pierre, 45, of Murray, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
