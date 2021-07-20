NEW CONCORD — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said a New Concord man with whom it is very familiar was taken into custody again Saturday night after a traffic stop led to a brief chase.
In a news release Monday, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said Deputy Jon Hayden was attempting to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in New Concord. However, Knight said that, as Hayden activated the emergency blue lights on his unit, the vehicle accelerated in an attempt to flee from law enforcement.
Knight said that, after a brief pursuit, the operator was arrested. He also said that the male driver was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The driver was identified as Dennis Payton, 53, of New Concord. Knight said Payton was charged with second-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic-related offenses.
Knight also said that, at the time of his arrest on Saturday, Payton was put in jail on bond for a pending case in the Calloway County court system. Those charges are related to an incident from March where Payton was identified as the suspect who led deputies on a pursuit that started after an attempted traffic stop.
CCSO said that, on that occasion, March 2, Deputy Jacob Hamm attempted to execute a stop on Kline Trail that turned into a pursuit that eventually ended on Newman Drive. The driver, identified as Payton, then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly captured.
Those charges include fleeing/evading in the first degree (motor vehicle), fleeing/evading in the first degree (on foot), two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs in the second degree, aggravated. He also was charged with marijuana possession after CCSO said that was discovered in the area.
Payton also has a third 2021 case in which he is charged with assault in the second degree, terroristic threatening and menacing. CCSO this was in connection with an incident on Jan. 25 in which Payton was named as the person who allegedly assaulted someone with a car jack.
As of Monday, Payton remained incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail in Murray. He was being kept in the jail on no bond.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
