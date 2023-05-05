CCSO arrests Wyoming man on drug charges

A Wyoming man was arrested after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found drugs in his vehicle.
According to CCSO, deputies answered a call for service at approximately 07:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of AB Lassiter Road, where subjects were reported acting suspiciously in the ditch line of the road. Upon their arrival, deputies made contact with Casey Martin, 26, of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Deputies said Martin was “manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance to the degree that he may be a danger to himself.”
After deputies found that Martin was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, he was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail. He is charged with public intoxication,
possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
