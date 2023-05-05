CCSO arrests Wyoming man on drug charges
Martin

A Wyoming man was arrested after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found drugs in his vehicle.

According to CCSO, deputies answered a call for service at approximately 07:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of AB Lassiter Road, where subjects were reported acting suspiciously in the ditch line of the road. Upon their arrival, deputies made contact with Casey Martin, 26, of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Deputies said Martin was “manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance to the degree that he may be a danger to himself.” 

