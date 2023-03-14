PADUCAH – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was one of several agencies involved in a multi-agency drug investigation that led to the arrests of two people in McCracken County on Saturday.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the McCracken and Calloway County sheriff’s offices initiated a drug investigation Saturday that identified two people who were allegedly selling large amounts of cocaine. McCracken was also assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.