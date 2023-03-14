PADUCAH – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was one of several agencies involved in a multi-agency drug investigation that led to the arrests of two people in McCracken County on Saturday.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the McCracken and Calloway County sheriff’s offices initiated a drug investigation Saturday that identified two people who were allegedly selling large amounts of cocaine. McCracken was also assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.
During the investigation, detectives obtained information that 38-year-old Clarence Vaughn of Cairo, Illinois and 32-year-old Lashont Harris would be in possession of cocaine that they intended to sell on the parking lot of a Paducah hospital. Through surveillance, detectives located Vaughn and Harris in a vehicle on the parking of the hospital located at 1530 Lone Oak Road in Paducah, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Vaughn, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, attempted to flee but was blocked in. Both Vaughn and Harris were arrested and placed in police cruisers on the parking lot after detectives located approximately 180 grams of cocaine on Vaughn’s person. Harris was found to be in possession of a user amount of cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia. While detectives were conducting a search of the vehicle, Vaughn was able to breach the back door of the police cruiser, while still handcuffed behind the back, and flee on foot. Vaughn was caught again after a foot chase. Vaughn was treated at the hospital for minor injuries he received during the foot chase and released a short time later.
Both Vaughn and Harris were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. The seized cocaine in the case has an estimated street value of more than $14,000, police said. Vaughn has an extensive criminal history, which includes multiple convictions for trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of controlled substances, fleeing or evading police and numerous other criminal convictions.
Vaughn was charged with trafficking in cocaine, second or subsequent offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot; escape in the second degree and resisting arrest.
Harris was charged with conspiracy to trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
