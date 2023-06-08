MURRAY – Two individuals are facing drug charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Tuesday.
According to CCSO, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on KY 94 West. The driver and passenger were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and were lodged at the Calloway County Jail., CCSO said.
Sirena Beach, 28, of Murray, was charged with careless driving, having no registration plate and failure of the owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine). Martin Casey, 26, address unknown, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine).
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
