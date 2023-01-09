MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals last week on drug-related charges, with three locals being charged with trafficking.
CCSO said the arrests were made Friday after deputies concluded an ongoing drug investigation. All four individuals arrested were lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Those charged included the following:
• Jessy Casey, 29, of Murray, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, greater than or equal to 2 grams) in the first degree, first offense.
• Alyssa Turpin, 36, of Murray, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, greater than or equal to 2 grams) in the first degree, first offense.
• April Wilkins, 44, of Murray, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, greater than or equal to 2 grams) in the first degree, first offense.
• Isiah Maffett, 22, of Louisville, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of controlled substance (cocaine) in the first degree, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no operator’s license.
“I was really pleased with the outcome of the investigation,” said Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight. “The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office came over and helped us, so I don't want us to take all the credit. It started as our investigation, but we can't do it without the help of other agencies. That was very beneficial for them to come over and lend a hand.”
Knight added that the trafficking arrests were among several drug-related arrests that took place over the last few days.
“We had several good drug arrests last week, and I am just really, really proud of the guys,” Knight said.
