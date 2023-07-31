CCSO charges Murray woman with DUI after finding meth

MURRAY – A Murray woman was charged after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she was caught with methamphetamine.
According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday on Murray Paris Road. The driver, Moranda Helms, 34, of Murray, was believed to be impaired and in possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Helms was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, first offense; failure of the owner to maintain insurance; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia. Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.