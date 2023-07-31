CCSO charges Murray woman with DUI after finding meth
Helms

MURRAY – A Murray woman was charged after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she was caught with methamphetamine.

According to CCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday on Murray Paris Road. The driver, Moranda Helms, 34, of Murray, was believed to be impaired and in possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail. 