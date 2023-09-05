CCSO: Dexter man charged after fleeing in vehicle

CALLOWAY COUNTY – A Dexter man faces several charges related to allegedly fleeing in a vehicle while under the influence.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday on West Fork Road. As the deputy approached on foot, the suspect – later identified as 24-year-old Lex Fox of Dexter – allegedly fled in his vehicle. The vehicle was stopped after Fox nearly crashed several times while atteptmed to elude law enforcement, CCSO said. CCSO also said Fox appeared to be intoxicated. He was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
Deputies discovered that the suspect had been previously found guilty of driving under the influence two other times in the past 10 years, CCSO said. He also pleaded guilty to fleeing from Murray Police Department while having a suspended drivers license in June 2023. Fleeing from police in a motor vehicle is a Class D felony.
Fox was charged with reckless driving; fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); driving DUI suspended license, second offense (aggravated circumstances); and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances, third offense (aggravated circumstances).
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.