CCSO: Dexter man charged after fleeing in vehicle
Fox

CALLOWAY COUNTY – A Dexter man faces several charges related to allegedly fleeing in a vehicle while under the influence.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday on West Fork Road. As the deputy approached on foot, the suspect – later identified as 24-year-old Lex Fox of Dexter – allegedly fled in his vehicle. The vehicle was stopped after Fox nearly crashed several times while atteptmed to elude law enforcement, CCSO said. CCSO also said Fox appeared to be intoxicated. He was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail. 