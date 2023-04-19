CCSO: Domestic violence suspect allegedly fled from deputies

HICO – A Murray man accused of domestic violence is facing new charges after he allegedly fled on foot from sheriff’s deputies Tuesday in the northeastern part of the county.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made contact on Tuesday with a subject walking down Lancaster Road near KY 94 East. The name of the subject, identified as Tyler Figueroa, 28, of Murray, was run through dispatch, and deputies learned that he had an active arrest warrant stemming from an incident the Murray Police Department investigated that allegedly occurred on Jan 25, 2023. When asked to stop, Figueroa fled on foot, CCSO said. Deputies were able to stop Figueroa, who then allegedly resisted arrest.
