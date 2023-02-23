CCSO encourages shelter owners to register location

MURRAY – The 911 Communications Center at the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to create a comprehensive map of all local home storm shelters in order to check on residents in case disaster should strike.
Chesley Thomas, assistant TAC officer for CCSO, said the office is able to geographically map important locations into a personalized Google map, and he is currently working to do that with storm shelters. In the past, the 911 center has been able to do the same thing with livestock. In that case, residents who own livestock have registered their location so that if animals get loose and are reported to 911 to be in the road, CCSO can quickly narrow down the possibilities of where the animal might have come from and can contact the owner to check.
Thomas said the need for CCSO to be able to easily locate home shelters has grown quite a bit since the December 2021 tornado that caused devastating destruction in Mayfield.
“The tornado in Mayfield kind of brought storm shelters to the front of a lot of people's minds, and we're seeing a pretty large increase in people that are purchasing and installing those,” Thomas said. “Before the Mayfield tornado, I personally only knew of probably two to three storm shelters in the county. I'm sure there were more, but those were the properties or people that I knew had them. Since the Mayfield tornado, we've had numerous phone calls from people asking us if we know where they can look to purchase one, if we have recommendations, if we have any kind of info on those. That's what made us realize that we need to begin recording the locations of these and keeping these on file in the event that we do have a natural disaster. That way, we know if people could potentially be in their shelters but may not be able to to get out of their shelters after the severe weather has passed.”
Thomas said he wasn’t aware of anyone who had gotten trapped in a tornado/storm shelter, but 911 dispatch and CCSO want to make sure they have up-to-date, accurate information just in case.
“By design, they are usually a one-way-in, one-way-out kind of structure, and oftentimes are found underground or accessed from a basement or from a lower level of house,” Thomas said. “Especially with an underground shelter, while you’re protected from the storm and falling debris, if a tree falls over the the access door, you would obviously need somebody's assistance from the outside if you got stuck in there.
“As we build the storm shelter registry, that will be stored in our CAD system – our computer-aided dispatch system – and then we can plot those on our CAD map. So in the event of a tornado or a severe weather outbreak, we're obviously going to know the path that severe weather took across our county, and we can then look at our CAD map and say, ‘OK, here's the path the storm took.’ When we add that layer of data points showing where all those storm shelters are, that'll instantly tell us if a storm shelter is pretty close to the path of the severe weather or a tornado. We would know we need to go check on those folks if we can't reach them by phone.”
Thomas said that although he doesn’t have personal experience with it, it seems reasonable to expect that many people might have trouble getting a cell phone signal if they are inside an underground tornado shelter. Because of this possibility – and other potential emergencies that could arise – he also recommends supplying CCSO with an emergency contact outside of your household.
“I would imagine that for the majority of them, that’s going to be an issue,” Thomas said. “… (Even if) everybody in your household has a cellphone and we get everybody's phone number, if nobody gets cell phone service in the underground storm shelter, (it won’t matter). You may all be perfectly fine and don't need any assistance, but if you're right in the path of that storm after we look at it on the map and we can't get ahold of you because you don't have cellphone service, we've got contact info for someone outside of your household that we can reach out to and ask, ‘Have you spoken to your family members?’”
Larry and Jeanie Carson are among the households in Calloway County with an underground shelter, which they had Storm Shield Tornado Shelters in Paducah install shortly after they finished building their house south of Murray. The Mayfield tornado was particularly disturbing to them because, although she was already retired at the time, Jeanie used to work for Graves County Drug Court. That agency’s office was headquartered in the Hall Hotel on the courthouse square, and although the building wasn’t leveled, it was thoroughly damaged and later had to be demolished. Jeanie said their grandson, Gabe Carson, was living with them at the time, and called his maternal grandmother that night to check on her at her Mayfield home.
“The noises that we were hearing on her end of the phone were just like a Boeing jet,” Jeanie said. “She was in the middle of the house and you could hear things hitting the house. (Gabe) wasn't on speakerphone; we could just hear it.”
With many weather experts now saying “Tornado Alley” might have permanently shifted eastward into this area, the Carsons expect a lot more severe weather and are glad to have a safe place they run to and get inside within a couple of minutes.
Thomas said he and other county agencies also continue to urge people to sign up for Calloway County’s new Hyper-Reach emergency notification system in order to receive timely alerts about dangerous weather and many other timely notices.
“Whether they have a storm shelter or not, we encourage people to visit the Calloway County Fiscal Court webpage, which is callowayky.com,” Thomas said. “If you scroll down on the homepage, in the ‘Announcements’ section, there is a link where they can click the new public notification system for Calloway County and sign up for Hyper-Reach. That is a free service to all of our citizens, where they can be informed of severe weather, road closures or any other emergencies in Calloway County. You can also sign up for Hyper-Reach by calling or texting the word ‘Alert’ to 270-767-6464.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.