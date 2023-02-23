CCSO encourages shelter owners to register location

Larry and Jeanie Carson are pictured looking out of the tornado shelter they had installed behind their house. Calloway County's 911 Communications Center is currently trying to collect addresses where storm/tornado shelters are located so that sheriff's deputies will be able to check on residents in case storm debris prevents them from getting out after the weather clears.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The 911 Communications Center at the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to create a comprehensive map of all local home storm shelters in order to check on residents in case disaster should strike.

Chesley Thomas, assistant TAC officer for CCSO, said the office is able to geographically map important locations into a personalized Google map, and he is currently working to do that with storm shelters. In the past, the 911 center has been able to do the same thing with livestock. In that case, residents who own livestock have registered their location so that if animals get loose and are reported to 911 to be in the road, CCSO can quickly narrow down the possibilities of where the animal might have come from and can contact the owner to check.

Recommended for you