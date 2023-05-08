HAZEL – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that three additional individuals - two adults and one juvenile - have been arrested in connection to the burglary of Check Mart in Hazel on Feb. 8.
The adult suspects, Austin Richardson, 18, and Dakota Brown, 19, both of Buchanan, Tennessee, were charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. Brown was arrested on Friday; Richardson was arrested on Saturday. Both were lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center.
According to the original press release regarding the crime, deputies responded to an alarm at Check Mart at 200 Main Street in Hazel. Subjects were captured on camera forcing entry into gas station and removing cash, vape pens and other items. CCSO deputies were aware that the Henry County Sheriff’s Office also had a similar burglary. Working together, information was gathered, and multiple
individuals were suspected of both break-ins.
On March 14, CCSO deputies arrested 23-year-old Kelly Richardson of Buchanan and charged her with third-degree burglary.
In Sunday’s release, CCSO advised that the case does remain open but no additional arrests are anticipated.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
