HAZEL – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that three additional individuals - two adults and one juvenile - have been arrested in connection to the burglary of Check Mart in Hazel on Feb. 8.

The adult suspects, Austin Richardson, 18, and Dakota Brown, 19, both of Buchanan, Tennessee, were charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. Brown was arrested on Friday; Richardson was arrested on Saturday. Both were lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center. 