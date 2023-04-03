MURRAY – A Thursday night collision at the corner of U.S. 641 North and Pella Way resulted in a Calvert City woman being transported and treated for injuries.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to a collision at Pella Way and U.S. 641 North. The investigation revealed that a yellow Ford Explorer driven by Hunter Stewart, 23, Benton, was traveling south on U.S. 641 North and was turning east onto Pella Way when it collided with a black Honda Accord traveling north. The Accord was driven by Alexis Thornton, 21, of Calvert City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.