MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating vandalism that occurred overnight at the Confederate monument on Murray’s court square when a couple of unknown individuals defaced it with red paint.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said the incident was reported between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Thursday. Red paint could be seen Thursday morning around the base of the monument and on some of the surrounding bricks, as well as the letters spelling out “CONFEDERATE SOLDIERS,” the statue of Robert L. Lee and the base of the statue. Several volunteers with the Fort Heiman chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans and other community members began cleaning the monument mid-morning.
Knight said CCSO was following several leads Thursday morning. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call CCSO at 270-753-3151. This story will be updated when more information is available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.