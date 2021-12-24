The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning that two suspects for whom they began searching Wednesday have been apprehended and are no longer a danger to the public
According to CCSO, the two individuals exited a stolen vehicle near Pella Way after a brief pursuit by the Murray Police Department at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday. They were last seen in the 800 block of Bethel Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. that day, and CCSO Chief Deputy Jody Cash said Friday morning they were found near that area.
The first suspect was Robert D. Tucker, who is wanted for first-degree robbery, theft of an automobile and assault in Hardin County. The second suspect was unknown to CCSO, but turned out to be a woman, Cash said.
The Ledger & Times will update this story when more information is released later today.
