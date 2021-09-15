CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a Murray man was injured in a wreck that occurred Monday night east of Murray.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said deputies responded at about 9:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a singe-vehicle injury collision on Liberty Road. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered a single vehicle off the roadway.
Knight said a preliminary investigation indicates that Robert L. Strode, 58, of Murray, was operating a Chevrolet truck west on Liberty at a high rate of speed. For reasons associated with speed, the truck exited the roadway, struck a tree, then struck a mailbox. Knight said Strode was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
A unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Strode to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
In addition, Knight said methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. As a result, Strode was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited in lieu of arrest due to his need for medical treatment.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
