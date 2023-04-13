MURRAY – The body of a Murray man was found in eastern Calloway County Tuesday after having apparently died in a motorcycle accident several days earlier.

According to CCSO’s public information officer, Deputy Marian Cosgrove, deputies were called at approximately 5:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Old Newburg Road in reference to a motorcycle in the ditch. The caller told CCSO they were doing some excavating for the property owner when they saw the glint of a shiny object in the ditch, which was approximately 10 feet deep. It was then discovered that a person had crashed a motorcycle there, Cosgrove said.