MURRAY – The body of a Murray man was found in eastern Calloway County Tuesday after having apparently died in a motorcycle accident several days earlier.
According to CCSO’s public information officer, Deputy Marian Cosgrove, deputies were called at approximately 5:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Old Newburg Road in reference to a motorcycle in the ditch. The caller told CCSO they were doing some excavating for the property owner when they saw the glint of a shiny object in the ditch, which was approximately 10 feet deep. It was then discovered that a person had crashed a motorcycle there, Cosgrove said.
The motorcycle driver was identified as Christopher Nanney, 42, of Murray. Cosgrove said it appeared that Nanney had been traveling eastbound on Old Newburg Road when his motorcycle left the roadway on the left side. Deputies believe the motorcycle then slid through some leaves and exited the roadway when the brake was applied. At that point, the motorcycle apparently hit a drainage pocket with large rocks, disturbing the rocks and trees as it went airborne across the ditch line and impacted on the other side, causing the motorcycle to land on top of the driver, Cosgrove said.
Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland was called to the scene and pronounced Nanney deceased. He said it appeared that Nanney had been there for some time before he was found.
“Unfortunately, there’s not any real way to know, but we just kind of gathered that it looked like the accident could have possibly happened on Sunday,” Garland said. “There’s no real evidence to support that, but it’s kind of an educated guess. … The autopsy was performed Wednesday morning in Madisonville to help determine cause, but it looks like the cause is going to be multiple blunt force trauma due to a motorcycle collision.”
Cosgrove said Nanney had not been reported missing in the days leading up to the discovery by the caller who reported it. However, a family member of Nanney’s requested a welfare check on him about an hour after deputies had located him.
Calloway County-Fire Rescue assisted CCSO with traffic control at the scene, Cosgrove said.
