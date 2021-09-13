CCSO: Murray man charged with DUI after single-vehicle crash

MURRAY – A Murray man has been charged with driving under the influence after being involved in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
CCSO Chief Deputy Jody Cash said Gary Willoughby, 48, of Murray, was driving a red Kia Soul southbound on Rockwood Road around 5 a.m. Sunday when his vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and overturned at least once. He was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Cash said deputies believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident, and Willoughby is charged with DUI first offense.
