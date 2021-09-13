CCSO: Murray man charged with DUI after single-vehicle crash

A Murray man was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, after crashing his Kia Soul on Rockwood Road early Sunday morning, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.

 Photo by Mike Holt / Calloway County Fire-Rescue

CCSO Chief Deputy Jody Cash said Gary Willoughby, 48, of Murray, was driving a red Kia Soul southbound on Rockwood Road around 5 a.m. Sunday when his vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and overturned at least once. He was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cash said deputies believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident, and Willoughby is charged with DUI first offense.