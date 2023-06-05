CCSO: New Concord man faces multiple charges
Largent

CALLOWAY COUNTY — A traffic stop on Friday resulted in multiple charges for a New Concord man after deputies learned he was named in an active arrest warrant.

In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the arrest warrant was in connection to an August 2023 incident that had resulted in a physical confrontation. Knight said that the suspect — identified as Ralph H. Largent Jr., 40, of New Concord, allegedly struck a second subject, then left with a vehicle that did not belong to him.