CCSO: New Concord man faces multiple charges

CALLOWAY COUNTY — A traffic stop on Friday resulted in multiple charges for a New Concord man after deputies learned he was named in an active arrest warrant.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the arrest warrant was in connection to an August 2023 incident that had resulted in a physical confrontation. Knight said that the suspect — identified as Ralph H. Largent Jr., 40, of New Concord, allegedly struck a second subject, then left with a vehicle that did not belong to him.
Largent was taken to the Calloway County Detention Facility in Murray and charged with assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence)/minor injury, assault in the fourth degree (no visible injury), strangulation in the first degree, theft by unlawful taking, menacing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first offense.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Knight also wishes to remind the public that anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
