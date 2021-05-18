CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured after two vehicles collided Monday morning east of Murray.
CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said the wreck happened on Outland School Road (KY 1536) about a half-mile west of the intersection with Pottertown Road (KY 280).
Cash said that Michelle McCoy, 40, of Benton, was westbound on Outland School in a Ford Taurus passenger car. At the same time, he said Morgan Luther, 24, was attempting to exit a driveway in a pickup truck and head eastbound.
Cash said that Luther failed to yield the right of way to McCoy’s vehicle and the vehicles collided, even after McCoy attempted to avoid the collision by sending her car into the oncoming lane of traffic. He said that McCoy’s car still struck the front of the truck.
Cash said that, almost immediately upon coming to rest, McCoy’s car burst into flames. Neighbors who heard the crash tried to reach the scene to help the victims, but Cash said both were able to exit their vehicles without assistance.
Neither driver was injured. Calloway County Fire-Rescue assisted in extinguishing the fire.
