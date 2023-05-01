CCSO recovers stolen firearm
Sheridan

CALLOWAY COUNTY – A Calvert City man has been charged with receiving a stolen firearm after an investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO said a firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle on March 20, and the investigation revealed that Weston Sheridan, 19, of Calvert City, had possession of the firearm. The suspect also was the respondent in a protective order issued by Paducah District Court that stated he was not to be in possession of a firearm, CCSO said. 

