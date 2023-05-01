CCSO recovers stolen firearm

CALLOWAY COUNTY – A Calvert City man has been charged with receiving a stolen firearm after an investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO said a firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle on March 20, and the investigation revealed that Weston Sheridan, 19, of Calvert City, had possession of the firearm. The suspect also was the respondent in a protective order issued by Paducah District Court that stated he was not to be in possession of a firearm, CCSO said.
A warrant was issued for the charge of receiving stolen property (firearm) in violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO. Sheridan was located on Mar 28, 2023, arrested on the warrant and lodged at the Calloway County Jail, CCSO said.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
