MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it has implemented a new “Most Wanted” option on their website, www.callkyso.com, naming Brock Mardis as the first entry.
Beginning in August of 2018, CCSO has sought to locate and apprehend Mardis for “numerous dangerous and violent offenses,” said Sheriff Nicky Knight. Mardis has active warrants of arrest for first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mardis has also failed to appear for pending cases involving the charges of menacing, resisting arrest, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal sale of alcohol, selling alcoholic beverages to minors, second-degree bail jumping and driving under the influence.
Information received since 2018 has indicated Mardis may have traveled to New York and/or Florida, Knight said. Mardis may also have changed his appearance to avoid detection, he added.
Crime Stoppers in both Calloway County and Marshall County have agreed to provide a reward for information leading to the arrest of Mardis. Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Mardis is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.