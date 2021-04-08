ELM GROVE — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was sent to a hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in the Elm Grove community about five miles east of Murray.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said deputies were called at 9 a.m. to respond to the intersection of Irvin Cobb Road (KY 732) and Rockwood Road after Calloway County 911 Dispatch had received a report of a two-vehicle injury collision. Knight said that, upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles in the roadway on Irvin Cobb with damage.
Knight said that preliminary investigation has indicated that, immediately before the collision, Barbara Sachse was northbound on Irvin Cobb in a Pontiac SUV, while Tanner Rickard was eastbound on Rockwood in a van. Knight said the investigation indicates that Rickard was attempting to cross Irvin Cobb and failed to yield the right of way to Sachse’s vehicle, causing it to strike the van.
Sachse, 77, of Murray, was taken from the scene by a unit of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what Knight described as non-life-threatening injuries that resulted from the collision.
CCSO was assisted by the ambulance service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue at the scene.
