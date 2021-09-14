CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were arrested early Monday morning after an investigation into a reported burglary.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said deputies were called at about 4 a.m. Monday to a residence on Navigator Drive, just north of the New Concord community in the southeastern part of the county, for a report of an overnight burglary. Knight said Deputy Jacob Hamm began an investigation into the theft of several items, including a service animal, from the residence.
Knight said that, a short time later, information was obtained that led the investigation to a residence in the Wingo community of Graves County, west of Mayfield. It was there that deputies with both CCSO and the Graves County Sheriff’s Office located two individuals in possession of items resembling those that were reported as having been taken from Navigator Drive. Knight also said that deputies located suspected methamphetamine at the Wingo residence.
The suspects were identified as Whitney L. Reeves, 29, and Dustin S. Boles, 34, both of Wingo. They were arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree in Calloway. Both were also charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree in Graves. Both were taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray and the property that was discovered at the Wingo residence was returned to the victim.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@calllkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.