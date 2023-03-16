MURRAY – A Wednesday morning collision on KY 121 North resulted in the death of a Murray woman and a passenger being seriously injured, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO said in a news release that deputies responded at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday to a head-on collision on KY 121 North. The driver of a Penske box truck, Donald Wallace, 62, of Calvert City, was northbound on KY 121 North while the driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry was southbound. Wallace told deputies that the Camry came into his lane and he was unable to do anything because of the large drop-off on the right side of the roadway. After the initial collision, the truck exited the roadway to the right into a ditch.
The Camry spun around, leaving the roadway on the left into the ditch and hitting a fence. The Camry was operated by Dorothy Tucker, 65, of Murray, who had to be extracted from the vehicle by Calloway County Fire-Rescue. Calloway County EMS attempted to render aide, but Tucker was pronounced dead on the scene by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.
The passenger, Patricia Dunlap of Murray, was life-flighted to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee with unknown injuries. Deputies were unable to speak with the passenger due to the extent of her injuries, CCSO said.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.