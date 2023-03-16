Fatal accident

Wednesday morning collision on KY 121 North involving this Toyota Camry and a Penske truck resulted in the death of a Murray woman and another Murray woman being flown by helicopter to Nashville, Tennessee for medical treatment.

 Calloway County Sheriff’s Office photo

MURRAY – A Wednesday morning collision on KY 121 North resulted in the death of a Murray woman and a passenger being seriously injured, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO said in a news release that deputies responded at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday to a head-on collision on KY 121 North. The driver of a Penske box truck, Donald Wallace, 62, of Calvert City, was northbound on KY 121 North while the driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry was southbound. Wallace told deputies that the Camry came into his lane and he was unable to do anything because of the large drop-off on the right side of the roadway. After the initial collision, the truck exited the roadway to the right into a ditch.