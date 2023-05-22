CCSO responds to single-vehicle collision on KY 121 Saturday

MURRAY – A Farmington woman was involved in a single-vehicle collision Saturday evening as she swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle that crossed the center line on KY 121 North.
At approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle collision at the 6600 block of KY 121 North. According to a press release from CCSO, the driver, Trisha Miller, 35, of Farmington, was traveling westbound. She stated there was also a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on the center line. She moved to her right to avoid a collision, but her wheels dropped off the edge of the road, causing her to lose control.
