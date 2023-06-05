CCSO: Saturday traffic stop results in arrest

CALLOWAY COUNTY — Calloway County deputies arrested a Muhlenberg County man Saturday after a traffic stop.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine, as well as a small quantity of other pills.
The driver, identified as Anthony Fortune, 52, of Powderly, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (drug unspecified), a prescription-controlled substance not in a proper container, first offense. Fortune was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center in Murray, where he was still listed as an inmate.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Knight also wants to remind the public that anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
