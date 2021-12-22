The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating two fugitives.
According to CCSO, the two individuals exited a stolen vehicle near Pella Way after a brief pursuit by Murray Police at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday. They were last seen in the 800 block of Bethel Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. The two fugitives are described as follows:
• The first suspect is Robert D. Tucker, who is wanted for first-degree robbery, theft of an automobile and assault in Hardin County. He is described as a white male, 6-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 295 pounds. He has a dark-colored beard and was last seen wearing brown pants and a dark-colored long sleeve shirt.
• The name of the second suspect is unknown. He is described as a white male with a medium build, approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall, with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue or gray hoodie.
Anyone who has information related to the whereabouts of one or both of these men is asked to call the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or dial 911. Both men are believed to not be from the area, so citizens are encouraged to keep their vehicles locked and report any strange behavior.
