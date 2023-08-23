CALLOWAY COUNTY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is currently in the process of serving dozens of warrants for individuals who have not carried out their responsibilities in court.
According to a news release, the Calloway County Courts recently ran a pay docket and issued 55 warrants for court cases where people have not followed through for various reasons. Some examples are failing to appear, not paying fines, or not following through with the directives of the court.
A CCSO news release said deputies attempted to serve 27 of the warrants on Tuesday, only contacting 12 individuals. There are more plans to efficiently execute these warrants in the days to come, CCSO said.
“Sentencing guidelines aim to reduce incarceration, and adhering to court-ordered stipulations can help individuals maintain their family and work connections,” CCSO said. “Failure to comply can lead to arrest, which can worsen their situation through potential wage loss and loss of freedom.
“Inquiries by telephone will not be accepted by our office. If someone feels they may not have followed through with a directive of the court and have a warrant, they can either come to the Sheriff’s Office with a valid ID or can call us to come to you in person to check.”
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com
