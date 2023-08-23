CALLOWAY COUNTY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is currently in the process of serving dozens of warrants for individuals who have not carried out their responsibilities in court. 

According to a news release, the Calloway County Courts recently ran a pay docket and issued 55 warrants for court cases where people have not followed through for various reasons. Some examples are failing to appear, not paying fines, or not following through with the directives of the court. 

