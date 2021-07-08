NEW CONCORD — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit in the southeastern part of the county.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that CCSO Deputy Jon Hayden attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on KY 121 in the New Concord community for a traffic violation. Knight said that the operator turned the vehicle onto Shoemaker Road, then accelerated in an attempt to flee.
A short time later, the vehicle exited the roadway and came to rest in a field and the operator was taken into custody.
Knight said Christain A. Flowers, 21, of Paris, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle in the first degree, aggravated driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and various other traffic-related offenses. Flowers was taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
This marked the second day our of the last three for CCSO to be involved in a pursuit in the New Concord area. Late Monday night, Hayden had attempted to stop a vehicle south of New Concord on Kline Trail, which also ended with the driver allegedly attempting to flee.
That driver, identified as James Swindle, 43, of New Concord, was taken into custody after Knight said he resisted arrest after attempting to flee on foot at the end of the pursuit, assaulted a deputy who was attempting to assist in the arrest. Swindle remained in the Calloway jail on multiple charges and a combined $15,000 cash bond, $10,000 of which stem from a case in Christian County in which Knight said he was a fugitive the past nine months.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callky.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.