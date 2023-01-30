MURRAY – Two individuals involved in a traffic stop were arrested on multiple drug and traffic violations Friday, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to CCSO, Deputy Nicholas Hopkins conducted a stop Friday on Roosevelt Road for a traffic violation and soon discovered that the driver, Kevin Busby, 49, of Benton, had an active arrest warrant, a suspended driver's license and no insurance. A search of the vehicle found possible oxycodone in a cigarette pack, CCSO said.
The passenger, Tonya Barbee, 47, of Paducah, was also found to have three active arrest warrants for non-payment of fines out of McCracken and Calloway counties. During her arrest and transport to the Calloway County Jail, Barbee allegedly attempted to discard possible methamphetamine from her person. Barbee was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence and non-payment of fees on three separate warrants.
Busby was charged with operating on a suspended license; failure for owner to maintain insurance, first offense; prescription-controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (drug unspecified) and flagrant non-support (Marshall County warrant). He was also lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
