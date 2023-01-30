MURRAY – Two individuals involved in a traffic stop were arrested on multiple drug and traffic violations Friday, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to CCSO, Deputy Nicholas Hopkins conducted a stop Friday on Roosevelt Road for a traffic violation and soon discovered that the driver, Kevin Busby, 49, of Benton, had an active arrest warrant, a suspended driver's license and no insurance. A search of the vehicle found possible oxycodone in a cigarette pack, CCSO said. 