MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a traffic stop in Murray Sunday led to the arrest of a New Concord woman.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said Deputy Jon Hayden stopped a vehicle at about 5 p.m. Sunday in Murray for a traffic violation. Knight then said that he found the driver to be in possession of suspected morphine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The driver was identified as Tracey Kendall, 39, of New Concord, who was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (opiate), possession of a prescription-controlled substance not in a proper container, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic-related offenses. She was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
