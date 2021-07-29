MURRAY – A Murray man faces a felony drug charge after being arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday, according to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
According to CCSO, at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on Fourth Street in Murray for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy said he located numerous types of suspected drugs, as well as numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
David A. McCoy, 46, of Murray, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic-related offenses. McCoy was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
