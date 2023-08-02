US-NEWS-HEALTH-FLA-LEPROSY-WARNING-GET

A young boy diagnosed with leprosy shows the tell-tale skin patches outside a ward at Leprosy Mission Nepal's Anandaban Hospital on Jan. 24, 2015, in Lele, Nepal. 

 Omar Havana/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that cases of leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, are surging in Florida and should be considered when making travel plans.

The infectious disease primarily affects the skin and nervous system and can be easy to treat if caught early.

Tags

Recommended for you