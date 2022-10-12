MURRAY – With sunny skies, a brisk wind and smiles abound, Saturday was an ideal day for skateboarding, listening to good music and celebrating life; and it was a perfect day for the third annual Pete3Fest.
Pete3Fest organizer Andrew O’Rourke conceptualized the event as a way to honor his beloved brother Peter O’Rourke, III, who died unexpectedly in the spring of 2020. The O’Rourke brothers – known to many as Pete and A.O. – were very close and shared their passions for skating and music. As such, the event features a skateboarding competition followed by live music.
“I remember, in high school, my brother Peter was a DJ,” Bethany (O’Rourke) O’Neill said. “He DJ’d some of our high school dances, and he had parties where we could come together. So, I think a lot of people have memories of him with his turntables. I don’t know if anybody else in Murray had turntables at that time. It was awesome how he brought a lot of music into a lot of people’s lives.”
“The thing that I like most about this is that it’s giving back to the community,” family patriarch Peter O’Rourke said. “The Lions Club was nice enough to put this together for kids. Skateboarding was really big when I was little, and I skated hanging on the backs of cars and things. Then Andrew got into skating, and Peter skated; so, skating seemed to be a natural (fit for the event). We had a half-pipe at our house, and we had kids over there all the time. (The skate park) is great for the community and the kids.”
Family matriarch Marion O’Rourke said that she is proud of Andrew for coming up with the idea to have the event and of all the hard work he does to make it a successful celebration of his brother’s life.
“I think it’s wonderful. (Peter) would be so happy to see that people are getting together and having fun, and (the money raised) is going to a very worthy cause,” she said.
All of the proceeds from the event are donated to Neartown Recovery, a local nonprofit that focuses on recovery options for those with substance use disorder. This year, more than $3,000 was raised.
“I think it’s great because it’s an event that brings the whole community together, from the little kids who can look up to the big kids skating; and it raises money for a really wonderful cause that’s near and dear to my heart,” O’Neill said. “I don’t think my brother could even imagine that this would take place in his honor; but I know that with the music and the skating and the family and friends coming together, (he would think) it’s awesome.”
Jane Spadafino, Andrew and Peter’s aunt and mother of Steven “Vito” Spadafino, who DJ’d the skating competition, traveled from New Jersey to attend. She said that the event has become a sort of annual reunion for the family.
“He was very close with his cousins from New Jersey,” Spadafino said. “It was something that was kind of foreign to a lot of people here that he would go up to New Jersey and come back with his crazy ideas. He loved Murray, too. He would be so happy to see all these people from Murray, people that remember him.”
