PeteFest follow-up

The O'Rourke family, from left, Keisha Kinsley, Jane Spadafino, John Belote, Jennifer Spadafino, Andrew O'Rourke, Beth O'Rourke O'Neill, Vito Spadafino, Nicole Spadafino, Jocelyn Spadafino, Gia Spadafino, Emily Gilliam, Bob Gilliam and Marion O'Rourke

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – With sunny skies, a brisk wind and smiles abound, Saturday was an ideal day for skateboarding, listening to good music and celebrating life; and it was a perfect day for the third annual Pete3Fest.

 