MURRAY — Wednesdays in towns like Murray are traditionally known as “church night.”
This is when many denominations host mid-week services in advance of more in-depth gatherings on Sundays. Wednesday afternoon, this philosophy came a few hours early for a remembrance ceremony in observance of several gravestones finding new homes at Murray City Cemetery.
There was preaching. There was singing. There was reflection. There was prayer, and all of it surrounded one theme — lost but found again.
“I feel like this is about lost souls who have found a place for the future,” said Alice Rouse, co-chair of the Murray City Council’s Cemetery Committee, which spearheaded this cause with help from numerous sources. She then seized the moment, opting for the most obvious instrument for this type of situation.
“One of the greatest hymns ever written is ‘Amazing Grace,’ and one line in that is that ‘I once was lost but now am found.’ As I remember these headstones, it comes to me that they have been found.”
The headstones in question had been discovered by committee co-chair Linda Cherry. They had been placed — some of which had been broken, others unreadable — at the base of a burned-out tree stump along Beale Street at the rear of the cemetery. It is estimated that as many as 15 to 20 stones were included.
Eventually, the project to change this status was launched in earnest last year, helped along by an article penned by Murray Ledger & Times Community Editor Martha Andrus. This caused numerous other sources to become involved, and soon, a multi-prong operation was underway to find new homes for the lost stones, something more appropriate than the base of a stump.
Also upping the intensity of the project was the stones were very, very old.
“We’re hosting this remembrance to honor the memory of all of those early settlers … those mothers, fathers, children, infants … who lived here around 200 years ago and whose headstones have been scattered throughout the oldest part of the cemetery over the decades,” Cherry said, standing in front of a new memorial display that was built where the stump used to stand. The stones are neatly displayed with a brick border and an inscription stone dedicated to the memory of those the stones represent.
However, there is one obvious absence to the display. The stone that started all of this, the one Cherry found of a girl named Sarah J. Utterback, is now placed a few yards away, with her other family members. This was after City Administrator Jim Osborne used an app to locate the grave sites of Utterback’s family members.
“Little Sarah J. was only 6 years old when she died in 1837. She was born in 1831,” Cherry said of how that information was easily obtained from her rather healthy stone. “I have a 6-year-old granddaughter, so little Sarah J. became my personal inspiration for this project.”
Utterback’s stone has been returned to those of her mother, father and brother. Because the stone is so old, cemetery sexton Tom Emery had Sarah J.’s stone encased in metal to preserve the stone’s integrity.
Emery has also had a major part in this mission. He and his team designed and built the memorial display. This came after they cleaned the stones, taking over that part of the project after he saw Cherry and Rouse attempting to clean the stones themselves with water, dishwashing detergent and toothbrushes.
Emery was able to incorporate a pressure washer, set at a low stream, and handled that part faster. As he engaged in this project, Emery said he was reminded of a conversation he had with a woman sometime earlier regarding another cemetery matter.
“She was telling how she originally came to Murray, and it was because she and her son were looking at colleges he might attend. They would go and look at the cemetery,” Emery said. “I said, ‘OK, why would you look at a cemetery when you’re looking at where you’re looking to go to college?’ She said, ‘Well, if they take care of the dead in the cemetery, imagine what they do for the people that are alive.’
“That was kind of eye-opening.”
