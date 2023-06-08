(TNS) The chemical weapon destruction project at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond is nearly complete, officials close to the project said during a press conference Wednesday.

The Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant began safely destroying more than 523 tons of chemical agent stored in rockets at Blue Grass Army Depot four years ago on June 7, 2019. The chemical agent was stored in five different types of rockets that had been stored at the depot as early as the 1940s into the mid 1960s.