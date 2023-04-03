CERT members help at storm shelter

MURRAY – The Severe Weather Storm Shelter at Murray State's Racer Arena had approximately 50 individuals seeking shelter from the weather on Friday.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jef Steen said attendees had heard of the opening from 911 dispatch centers, from the Hyper-Reach mass communication system, calling local dispatches or contacting the Calloway County government business office. He said any who sought shelters had young children with them.
