CERT members help at storm shelter

Pictured at the Severe Weather Storm Shelter on Friday are, from left, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers Donna Pursifull, Tracy McKinney, Pepper Sullivan and Andrew Stubbs. CERT members are trained in first aid, search and rescue, incipient fire fighting and incident command.  

 Photo provided

MURRAY – The Severe Weather Storm Shelter at Murray State's Racer Arena had approximately 50 individuals seeking shelter from the weather on Friday. 

Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jef Steen said attendees had heard of the opening from 911 dispatch centers, from the Hyper-Reach mass communication system, calling local dispatches or contacting the Calloway County government business office. He said any who sought shelters had young children with them.   