MURRAY — With demand dropping, the round of vaccinations given Friday at the CFSB Regional Vaccination Site at Murray State University will mark the last time for first shots to be administered.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye said Monday that the numbers of the past few weeks do not justify the clinic continuing.
“We’ve been struggling to fill appointments,” Eye said. “In fact, the week before (both Murray and Calloway County school districts’) spring break, we filled all of our appointments, but it took a lot longer than usual. Since spring break, we’ve definitely filled less and less of a percentage.
“Last week, we were at 30% and, this week, we’re at 15%.”
Eye said second shots will continue to be given because those patients have appointments that will be honored. Once those are exhausted, anyone wanting a COVID-19 shot will need to go to a pharmacy or primary care doctor’s office. Primary care facilities statewide began giving COVID-19 shots on Monday; Eye said Murray Medical Associates started on Monday, while Dr. Bob Hughes said Village Medical MD (formerly known as Primary Care Medical Center) will begin giving COVID-19 shots sometime later this week.
“You can still get it (in the Murray area), it’s just that the number of people signing up doesn’t make sense to have several hundred to 1,000 a day like we’ve had at Murray State at times,” he said. “We’ve just, all of a sudden, hit a wall and there’s not as many people coming to get vaccinated. Now, it could be that the volume of vaccine has caught up with the ones willing to take it, no questions asked, as opposed to the groups that are still considering it or want to talk to a doctor in private, as opposed to being with others in the same place (the CFSB site is open in nature with multiple patients in the same area and who can see one another).
“But there is also a certain percentage of people who just won’t take it, period.”
Eye said estimates, at this point, are that a little more than 11,000 patients in Calloway County have received the vaccine. That would account for 48.6% of the county’s population that is over the age of 18. He also said that this percentage may be higher because of the number of Calloway patients that sought shots in neighboring Tennessee, specifically Henry County.
“When you include the ones that went to Tennessee, that number could be over 50%,” he said. “Also, we have seen a much higher percentage of older citizens, say, over 65 that have chosen to take the shot. The percentage for people under 65 is lower.
“I had a call last week about this and (the dropoff in Calloway County) doesn’t appear to be unusual. Some of the bigger cities (in Kentucky) still have bigger demand because they’re still not able to get to that higher percentage of people. However, out in rural communities, where they’ve been vaccinating at a high rate for quite a while, it has really dropped off. The one at Kentucky Dam Village (in Marshall County) started a little later but they were set up to do 1,000 a day. The last time I talked to them, they were only doing 200 to 300 a day, so I now am wondering how much longer they’re going to be doing that clinic.”
Eye still urges anyone that has not received a shot to make an appointment for this week’s CFSB sessions from 2-6 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday. Those appointments can include patients 18 and older.
Visit http://www.MurrayKYvaccine.org to schedule and select either “April 22nd” or “April 23rd.” This is for the Moderna vaccine.
Anyone who is homebound is also asked to contact the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The health department is receiving a small weekly allocation of vaccine to administer to those who are homebound, do not have internet access or who are otherwise vulnerable.
Eye said it is important to still seek the shot, especially with the presence of new, more contagious variants of the virus that have started appearing in other parts of the nation, particularly Michigan, whose health care system is in peril after a major surge began there a few weeks ago.
“It is a concern,” Eye said. “If we don’t get enough people vaccinated in order to have some sense of herd immunity to stop transmission, that’s always going to increase the risk that you’re going to get one of these variants.
“The way you stop these variants is to stop the transmission. Now, if the situation changes and, all of a sudden, there was a big demand of people needing vaccinations really quickly, we can open up the CFSB side again.”
