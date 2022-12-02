CFSB wins national award from ICBA

BENTON — Independent Banker magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), on Thursday named Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) as a 2022 Best Community Banks to Work For recipient. The $1.4 billion-asset bank was recognized for its transparent and collaborative structure that fosters cooperation across business lines.

“We are honored to be named one of the Best Community Banks to Work For by ICBA Independent Banker magazine,” CFSB President Jason Jones said. “Culture for us is not just a word; it’s what we do and that includes being as transparent as possible with staff and providing a forum for them to share any areas of concern or interest with team leaders.”