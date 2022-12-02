CFSB wins national award from ICBA

BENTON — Independent Banker magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), on Thursday named Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) as a 2022 Best Community Banks to Work For recipient. The $1.4 billion-asset bank was recognized for its transparent and collaborative structure that fosters cooperation across business lines.
“We are honored to be named one of the Best Community Banks to Work For by ICBA Independent Banker magazine,” CFSB President Jason Jones said. “Culture for us is not just a word; it’s what we do and that includes being as transparent as possible with staff and providing a forum for them to share any areas of concern or interest with team leaders.”
CFSB also fully funds an employee stock ownership plan, Jones said.
“The employees of our bank own roughly 30% of the stock,” Jones says. “We are working for ourselves.”
CFSB is highlighted in Independent Banker’s December issue representing community banks with more than $1 billion in assets. Bank employees were asked to complete a workplace survey hosted by Avannis, an independent research agency. Key criteria considered in selecting this year’s honorees included: work environment, compensation, leadership and corporate culture, and opportunity for recognition and advancement.
“Whether it was encouraging professional development, fostering creative and collaborative teams, or providing flexibility and guidance when needed, this year’s honorees demonstrate why community banking is so appealing for the more than 700,000 Americans who serve as financial stewards for their community every day,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “ICBA is pleased to recognize Community Financial Services Bank for its commitment to its employees and the customers and community they serve, and we wish them continued prosperity in the future.”
