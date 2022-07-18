MURRAY – Along with its Business Awards, the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce presented its six annual Chamber Awards at Friday night’s 95th annual Business Celebration.
The award recipients are pictured here.
“After 95 years, we know exactly what happens when you bring the right people together,” Chamber President/CEO Michelle Bundren said in a video celebrating the chamber’s 95th anniversary. “You create a legacy that takes on a life of its own. In a community built on education, business progression and friendliness, the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce has created a legacy that began when leaders rose up to build a community where people would want to live, work and play. Ninety-five years is a long time for an organization to be around. We know that when you build something that lasts, it isn’t coincidental; it’s leadership. Which is why the chamber has and always will be a leader in our community.
“Membership in the chamber means you are never alone. As published in the Murray Ledger newspaper in 1945, “If the community continues to live in the same cooperative mood, each respecting his neighbor and working for the good of all, many more good things will come our way.’ Every business leaves their mark on our community, for their unique contribution to making Murray-Calloway County what it is today, and we look forward to the businesses and people that will help shape our future. The chamber is proud to have been a part of Murray for the past 95 years, and our commitment to collaboration and partnerships has always been and will continue to be key to the future success of our business community.”
Before the awards, Bundren also announced the formation of the new Murray-Calloway Works Foundation, which she called “a new tool in our school box to better serve our community.”
“The foundation was formed with a goal to recruit, retain and grow workforce development opportunities for local students,” Bundren said. “If we’ve heard anything from our chamber members, it’s the workforce challenges that you face. We want students to see a vision where they can stay in West Kentucky if they choose, meet their goals and quickly become a productive member of our local workforce. “
Bundren said the foundation is registered with the IRS as a 501(c)(3) organization, so any money given to the workforce initiatives under the foundation’s umbrella will be tax-deductible.
