MURRAY – Along with its Business Awards, the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce presented its six annual Chamber Awards at Friday night’s 95th annual Business Celebration.

The award recipients are pictured here.

YOUNG PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Edward Jones financial advisor Colin FitzGerald, center left, current chair of the Young Professional of Murray Leadership Team, presents CFSB Residential Loan Originator Sawyer Lawson with the Young Professional of the Year award.
CHAIR’S AWARD

Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Katrina Coffelt, who could not attend Friday’s Business Celebration, chose Jennifer Apple, pictured at right, for this year’s Chair’s Award. Apple is the chief client officer at Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) and is currently a member of the chamber’s board of directors. Also pictured are Chamber President/CEO Michelle Bundren, left, and Director of Membership Development Hailey Anderson.
NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR:

HOPE Calloway Board Chair Jennifer Riley, center left, and HOPE Calloway Executive Director Nathan Carter accept the award for Nonprofit of the Year from Calloway County Independence Bank President Heidi Shultz, second from left, and her team members.
AGRICULTURIST OF THE YEAR

Paul Rister, center right, chair of the Friends of the Arboretum Board, accepts the Agriculturist of the Year on behalf of the organization from Bob Hargrove, president and CEO of presenting sponsor The Murray Bank.
WOMAN IN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Pharmacist Charlsie Williams, center left, with Woman in Business of the Year award sponsor Walter’s Pharmacy, a division of Strawberry Hills Pharmacy, presents the award to FNB Bank President/CEO Sally Hopkins.
EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR

Tennessee Valley Authority Government Relations Specialist Josh Tubbs, center left, presents the Educator of the Year Award to Southwest Calloway Elementary teacher Yvonna Hooper.

“After 95 years, we know exactly what happens when you bring the right people together,” Chamber President/CEO Michelle Bundren said in a video celebrating the chamber’s 95th anniversary. “You create a legacy that takes on a life of its own. In a community built on education, business progression and friendliness, the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce has created a legacy that began when leaders rose up to build a community where people would want to live, work and play. Ninety-five years is a long time for an organization to be around. We know that when you build something that lasts, it isn’t coincidental; it’s leadership. Which is why the chamber has and always will be a leader in our community.

“Membership in the chamber means you are never alone. As published in the Murray Ledger newspaper in 1945, “If the community continues to live in the same cooperative mood, each respecting his neighbor and working for the good of all, many more good things will come our way.’ Every business leaves their mark on our community, for their unique contribution to making Murray-Calloway County what it is today, and we look forward to the businesses and people that will help shape our future. The chamber is proud to have been a part of Murray for the past 95 years, and our commitment to collaboration and partnerships has always been and will continue to be key to the future success of our business community.”

Before the awards, Bundren also announced the formation of the new Murray-Calloway Works Foundation, which she called “a new tool in our school box to better serve our community.”

“The foundation was formed with a goal to recruit, retain and grow workforce development opportunities for local students,” Bundren said. “If we’ve heard anything from our chamber members, it’s the workforce challenges that you face. We want students to see a vision where they can stay in West Kentucky if they choose, meet their goals and quickly become a productive member of our local workforce. “

Bundren said the foundation is registered with the IRS as a 501(c)(3) organization, so any money given to the workforce initiatives under the foundation’s umbrella will be tax-deductible.