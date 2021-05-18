MURRAY — What has been termed as the biggest party in Murray is returning later this year.
Last week, the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce notified the public that its annual Business Celebration — formerly known as the “Chamber Dinner” — has been scheduled for a triumphant return to the community calendar of events. The big night will be Oct. 15, which is significantly later than usual; its customary date has been in the summer.
“Hopefully, by moving it to the fall, we won’t be sweating too much,” said Chamber President and CEO Michelle Bundren.
And in a fitting development, this event will have a new venue — The Barn at White Oaks — site of the Chamber’s first ribbon cutting since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the community in late August 2020.
“It’s going to be a good night and we hope that as many people can come as we’re able to fit in there,” said Bundren, remembering the ribbon cutting. “That was the first one of those that we had in this world we’re living in and, when you think about what (facility co-owners Amy and Austin Wyatt) were doing, opening an event center in the midst of a pandemic when all of the events were canceled.
“We’re celebrating these business owners, who have these venues, like Amy and Austin.”
Celebrating the accomplishments of businesses in Murray and Calloway County has been the main idea for this event, when it comes to its history. This will be the 94th renewal for the event that was known as the Chamber Dinner until 2014.
That idea is going to have a different meaning this year.
“I think our businesses overcame a ton of things that they’ve never had to before in 2020,” said Chamber Director of Membership Development Hailey Harrison, referring to how businesses had to endure closures, then adjusting to new guidelines to, first, reopen, then stay open.
“It is time to celebrate them and their accomplishments and that they made it through the past year. From our perspective, it’s been fantastic to see not only the community’s support but the businesses also supporting each other.”
The event includes seven different awards. Those are for: Young Professional of the Year; Ag Business of the Year; Woman in Business of the Year; Nonprofit of the Year; Emerging Business of the Year; Business of the Year and the Citizen of the Year.
Harrison said nominations for these honors opened last week and already she said a trend is developing.
“The majority of those we’ve received so far involve businesses nominating other businesses, which has been great to see,” she said.
“We want to hear your stories of 2020 and how your business overcame and how you innovated and how you completely had to change everything that you did,” Bundren said. “We also want to know how you were able to be successful.
“We’ve had so many people calling us (since last week’s announcement that the event would return) and we call them community champions. We’ve heard their stories about they have stepped up to the plate and we want to acknowledge those people as well.”
Tickets have not yet gone on sale. Bundren said it is a little too early for that part of the process.
“We do have some things planned, though. This is not going to be a typical dinner,” she said. “There will be an element of entertainment and great food, of course, but we still have a lot of time to go to make this the perfect event for everyone.
“Normally, we have our calendars packed and it’s been like, ‘Well, we can’t have any events and it’s all been virtual. I think people are ready to be done with virtual, and we get that too. So, yes, when we (Bundren and Harrison) sent that email (announcing the event’s return last week) and got that on our calendar, it felt really good.
“For the Chamber of the Year awards in 2020 (for which Bundren was a judge after Murray-Calloway County won that honor in 2019), it was virtual. It’s not the same. You don’t get the same emotions of the moment and excitement of the moment like we did in person (in 2019). It’s ‘here’s the award and here’s the next award …’ we didn’t want that.
For us, it’s a big celebration and it should be that.”
To fill out the nomination form, visit www.MyMurray.com and find the link to nominate under the Chamber Events tab labeled “Annual Business Celebration.” For more information, call the Chamber office at 270-753-5171.
